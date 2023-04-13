Cowes: Aldi puts up Welsh sign in English store
Supermarket chain Aldi has put up a sign with Welsh language at a store on the Isle of Wight.
The sign, saying 'Hunan Checkouts', guides shoppers to newly-installed self-checkouts at the branch in Cowes, adding Welsh words for payment methods.
The supermarket said it was an "honest mistake".
One Facebook user praised the store for warmly welcoming Welsh visitors while others wondered how the sign was put up before the error was detected.
Aldi said it had removed the sign but declined to comment further.
Previously rival supermarket chain Asda said it "hung its head" after printing "Isle of White" on special carrier bags to mark the opening of a branch at Newport on the island.
A badly-translated sign at an Asda store in Cwmbran offered free alcohol instead of alcohol-free drinks in 2019.
The supermarket chain also put up English-Welsh signage at a store in Cambridge as a "temporary measure" in 2013.
