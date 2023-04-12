Southampton tower block death: Man, 52, released on bail
A 52-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a block of flats has been released.
The woman's body was found at Havre Towers in International Way, Weston, Southampton, on Monday, shortly after 06:30 BST.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the man from the city had been released on conditional bail.
The force said inquiries at the scene were ongoing and urged anyone with information to come forward.
