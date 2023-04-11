Tributes paid to AFC Portchester's captain Mason Peddle
A young footballer who died has been described as "the kindest most loveable soul".
AFC Portchester's under-23s captain Mason Peddle died on Monday evening, according to the Hampshire club.
In a statement on Twitter it said it was "shocked and saddened to hear the news" and would be doing all it could to support Mr Peddle's family.
Dozens of people and other local clubs have also paid tribute to the young player.
Mr Peddle's under-23s manager Mark Dugan said he was "a true friend to all that met him and a huge loss to everyone".
In a statement he said: "Our captain, our teammate and our friend - you will be so, so missed by all at the club, and no more so than by us all at the under-23s."
Mr Dugan said Mr Peddle was not just the team captain but also a huge character around the club and the football community.
"As teammate to many his influence was there for all to see and will no doubt be carried on by the many he helped in their footballing journey," Mr Dugan added.
AFC Portchester's player James Cowan said he was "the kindest most loveable soul about".
"I have absolutely no words to say today. Just know that you was so loved by so many," he added.
Another player called it "devastating news" and one said he was "lost for words".
Other clubs including Eastleigh FC, Farnborough FC, Portland United FC and Bath City FC sent condolences to the club and to Mr Peddle's family and friends on social media.
Meon Milton Mens described him as a top guy who will deeply missed by all.
A total of £20,845 has been raised so far as part of a fundraising campaign to support Mr Peddle's family.
