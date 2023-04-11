Portsmouth Water supplies disrupted as firm's website crashes
Thousands of water customers have lost supplies after the failure of a control valve.
Portsmouth Water said the computer-controlled valve switched off at about 06:00 BST causing low pressure or shutting off supplies in Gosport and Stubbington in Hampshire.
The firm said its website also collapsed due to the high number of customers trying to get information.
Chief executive Bob Taylor said he was sorry for the disruption.
He said he hoped the valve would be bypassed, restoring supplies by "late morning at the latest".
He added: "The huge volume of people trying to get information has caused the site to go down."
The firm did not respond when asked how many customers had been affected.
