Hunt for Southampton balaclava-wearing sex attacker
- Published
A masked sex attacker who tried to rape woman in a park in Southampton is being hunted by police.
The 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a man wearing a balaclava and black hoody in Riverside Park on Saturday evening.
The woman had been walking along Woodmill Lane at about 20:30 BST when she was grabbed by the stranger.
Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for witnesses. The woman is being supported by specialist officers.
A police dog unit was deployed to the scene and extra patrols have been put in place in the area, the force said.
Det Ch Insp Matthew Watson, of Hampshire Constabulary, added: "This incident will no doubt cause concern in the community, particularly among women and girls, and our main priority is to find the person responsible for this incident."
