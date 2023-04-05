Southampton man jailed for revenge murder of ex-partner's mum
A man who took revenge on his former partner by murdering her mother in a "frantic" knife attack has been jailed for a minimum of 30 years.
Lorraine Mills, 63, was stabbed 48 times at her home in Mansel Road East, Southampton, in November 2022.
Richard Shaw, 48, vowed to "rip the heart out" of his former lover after she split up with him, Winchester Crown Court heard.
Mrs Justice Cutts said Shaw had committed a "callous, selfish" killing.
The court heard the defendant indecently assaulted Ms Mills before stabbing her to death.
He had been released from a prison after serving a sentence for rape seven months previously, and was also jailed for an attack on Ms Mills' daughter, prosecutors said.
Passing a life sentence, the judge added: "You murdered a woman who had done no-one any harm, rather she had welcomed you into her life as her daughter's partner and into her home.
"She was killed by you in an act of revenge on her daughter with whom you had been in a relationship and had been arguing with in the days before.
"You said she should know what it felt like to feel pain and you were going to rip her heart out."
Police were called to Ms Mills' address shortly after 20:30 GMT on 21 November, the court heard.
Shaw, of Derby Road, called police and confessed the same day, police said.
He pleaded guilty to murder at a court hearing in January.
In a victim statement, Ms Mills' daughter said: "Nothing can or ever will fully describe the horror that you brought upon us. I am totally lost, broken and empty.
"My daughter, only nine years old, was with me when she found nanny, lying cold, bloodied and lifeless. This is an image that nobody should have to see, let alone a child."
Previously Ms Mills' family paid tribute to the "loving mother, sister and grandmother".
In a statement, they said: "You will be sadly missed and will always be in our hearts. We love you to the moon and back forever."
