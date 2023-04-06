New Forest man fined over pony death in speed petition case
A man has been fined £600 for killing a pony on a national park road which is notorious for animal deaths.
Oliver Heywood, 26, told Southampton Magistrates' Court the animal jumped on to the bonnet of his BMW X4.
However, the defendant, of Woodgreen, Hampshire, was convicted of driving carelessly on Roger Penny Way in the New Forest in August 2021.
The case sparked a petition for average speed cameras in the forest which has attracted more than 74,000 signatures.
Heywood said he had his one-year-old daughter in the back of his car and was obeying the 40mph New Forest speed limit when he struck the pony at about 20:30 BST on 7 August.
He told the court: "Something must have spooked the horse. It jumped and landed on the front of my vehicle... then jumped off the vehicle and went to the side of the road."
District Judge Peter Greenfield said: "I'm not sure about the mechanics of how a pony would do that.
"Roger Penny Way clearly has a problem with horse deaths.
"He accepts he saw the pony some distance away. He should have slowed down. 40 is just too fast."
The judge imposed a six-month driving ban and ordered Heywood to pay £620 in court costs.
New Forest commoner Sarah Weston, who set up the camera petition, said she was "grief-stricken" by the loss of her four-year-old pony, named Juma.
In a victim statement read out in court, she said she was no longer letting her ponies roam freely because drivers were "playing Russian roulette" with forest animals.
A feasibility study of the potential to install speed cameras was announced by Hampshire County Council in January 2022.
However, Ms Weston said it had been "kicked into the long grass" by the authority, which was still trying to decide what the study should be looking at.
The council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Latest figures show the total number of animals killed, injured and destroyed following New Forest road accidents has fallen to a 30-year low, although the toll of 41 animals killed in 2022 includes 34 ponies.
The national park is one of the largest remaining areas of unenclosed land where commoners' cattle, ponies and donkeys roam throughout the open heath.
