Alresford fire: Roof collapses as blaze engulfs house
- Published
The roof of a large house has collapsed after it was damaged by fire.
Fire crews from seven stations across Hampshire were called to the blaze in Pound Lane, Alresford, after it broke out shortly after 01:00 BST.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue service said the fire, in the detached home, is thought to have started in one of the bedrooms.
The fire service said nobody was hurt in the fire and a cause has not yet been established.
The service said a crew would remain on the scene through Monday morning to dampen down.
