Niton man jailed for sex attack on dog walker in woods
- Published
A man has been jailed for a sex attack on a dog walker in woods.
Douglas Knight, 30, struck up a conversation before forcing the woman to the ground in Charles Wood in St Lawrence, Isle of Wight, in 2021.
She bit and elbowed him, forcing him to run away, police said.
Knight, of Niton, was jailed for four and a half years and was sentenced to another four years' extended licence for false imprisonment and intent to commit a sexual offence.
Police said the victim suffered an "incredibly frightening" ordeal when she was approached at about 09:30 GMT on 22 December.
Knight forced her to her knees and tried to cover her face, detectives said.
However she bit him, screamed for help and forced him to run off before he was arrested nearby, police reported.
He previously admitted false imprisonment and was subsequently found guilty by a jury at Portsmouth Crown Court of committing an offence with sexual intent.
Knight, of Undercliff Drive, was made the subject of a restraining order and was ordered to sign on to the Sex Offenders' Register for life.
Det Con Amy Hicks said: "Men like Knight simply do not deserve a place in society.
"I... want to thank the woman involved in this case for her unwavering courage which has resulted in this dangerous man being brought to justice."
