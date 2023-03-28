Gosport dog walker hit by car on crossing dies
- Published
A dog walker who died after being hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing was a "lively and energetic 74-year-old", his family has said.
Police were called at 12:00 GMT on 16 March to the crossing in Grange Road in Gosport, Hampshire.
Derek Thompson, from Gosport, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he died on 23 March, officers said.
Police have not released details of the car driver, who stopped at the scene and has not been arrested.
Mr Thompson was hit by a white Toyota Aygo.
His dog was also injured but is recovering, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
In a statement, Mr Thompson's family said: "Derek [had] a love of nature and the outdoors. He was incredibly fit and walked at least 10 miles every day with his beloved dog, Meg, along the seafront.
"Derek was a true gentleman and scholar, a man who never stopped reading and learning and was always happy to share his knowledge or learn from others.
"Words will never convey the heartache and pain Derek's death has caused. This most gentle of men, a man who never asked for anything but was always so willing to give, a true inspiration to all who knew him, a true legend."
Police have appealed for witnesses while their investigation continues.
