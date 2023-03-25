Southampton death: Police probe after man's body found
Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in his home.
The body of Weber Nogueira, 54, was found in Channel Way, Ocean Village, in Southampton at 11:16 GMT on Wednesday.
Hampshire Police said there was "no known risk to the wider community at this time" and the death was being treated as "unexplained".
The force said officers were at the early stages of an investigation and were keeping an open mind as to how Mr Nogueira died.
Ch Insp Marcus Kennedy said the incident would "no doubt cause concern in the community".
"You will see more officers in the Ocean Village area so if you have any information that could help this investigation, or have any concerns, please reach out to them when you see them," he said.
Police are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was driving in Canute Road, Ocean Way, Channel Way or the wider Ocean Village area between 22:30 on Tuesday and 4:30 on Wednesday and has dashcam footage.
The force said Mr Nogueira's family was being supported by specialist officers.
