Southampton flat fire: Two treated for smoke inhalation

Wyndham Court
The fire service said two people were treated for smoke inhalation by ambulance crews

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a block of flats in a city centre.

Crews were called to the blaze in a flat on the third floor of Wyndham Court, on Commercial Road in Southampton, shortly before 11:00 GMT.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said the two casualties were treated by ambulance crews at the scene.

The cause of the fire, which is now out, is not yet known.

