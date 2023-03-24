Southampton flat fire: Two treated for smoke inhalation
Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a block of flats in a city centre.
Crews were called to the blaze in a flat on the third floor of Wyndham Court, on Commercial Road in Southampton, shortly before 11:00 GMT.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said the two casualties were treated by ambulance crews at the scene.
The cause of the fire, which is now out, is not yet known.
