Eastleigh pre-school shuts over Ofsted inspection row
- Published
The owner of a pre-school has accused Ofsted of lacking "compassion and understanding" after refusing to defer an inspection.
Little Wisp Hilltops pre-school in Eastleigh, Hampshire, was due to be inspected but its manager was away on compassionate leave.
Owner Kim Sallis closed the school and said staff were "pale and sick" at the prospect of it going ahead.
Ofsted confirmed the inspection did not take place.
Ms Sallis said the pre-school's manager had been called away to deal with a serious health issue of a family member.
She asked for the full-day inspection, due to take place on Thursday, to be deferred but was told it would go ahead as planned.
She said the remaining staff were "so overwhelmed" at the thought of having to do the inspection without the manager present.
"Their mental wellbeing was what I thought about first. They were too sick to be able to do this."
Ms Sallis said she took the decision to close the school on the day of the inspection.
She said: "Will they shut us down? - will they turn up another day? I'm very confused by it all."
She said the experience had been "stressful and unnecessary".
"I understand they need to check for safeguarding of children - we are happy for them to come in for that, but to grade us, that is unfair," she said.
"They need to re-look at everything and understand the pressures schools, preschools and nurseries are going through and how that affect's people's mental wellbeing."
The inspectorate has faced fierce criticism since the death of primary head teacher, Ruth Perry, who took her own life after learning her school was being downgraded following an Ofsted inspection.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the inspectorate said: I can confirm the setting was closed when our inspectors arrived and as a result the inspection did not commence.
"It would not be appropriate for us to comment further at this time."
Ofsted's guidelines state: "In the case of a deferral request made due to the absence or illness of the headteacher, centre manager, childcare provider, nominated individual, registered manager and/or registered provider, or similar authority, the relevant Ofsted regional director will determine whether the inspection or visit will take place."
