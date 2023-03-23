Cost of living: Restaurateur gifts Easter eggs to Portsmouth schools
A restaurant owner and councillor is set to hand out more than 1,000 Easter eggs to school children in Portsmouth following a community campaign.
George Madgwick started an appeal to collect eggs after being contacted by schools in Paulsgrove.
He said teachers had asked for help as soaring living costs meant "a lot of children may not get an egg this year".
The Paulsgrove councillor matched the donations which are being delivered to primary schools across the area.
"The campaign has been brilliant," he said. "It's been great to see all the support and donations we've received and shows what a fantastic community there is in Paulsgrove.
"It means that every primary school kid will get an Easter egg this year and there were genuine concerns that many would go without because of the cost of living crisis."
Eggs have been donated from local businesses, community groups and residents.
Mr Madgwick used his previous restaurant to provide more than 10,000 meals to homeless and vulnerable people during the pandemic.
