Euro 2024: School pupils train with England stars
A group of school children have trained with members of the England football team after winning a competition.
Westgate School in Winchester travelled to the squad's training camp at St George's Park in Staffordshire ahead the Euro 2024 qualifying match against Italy.
They were coached by England stars Declan Rice, Luke Shaw and Bukayo Saka.
PE teacher Rob Wylie said it was a "once in a lifetime experience" for the staff and pupils.
A teacher at the school won first prize in a competition run by a high street retailer, giving 15 pupils the chance to train with some of the England team at St George's Park.
The pupils were told they had won the chance to meet some the the national team members when they took part in a live video link during the World Cup in Qatar.
The children arrived at the England HQ by coach before meeting and talking to players, as well as international legend Ian Wright.
"To be able to meet the elite players is a real 'money can't buy' experience, the kids have really enjoyed it, its unbelievable," he said.
They went on to have a training session with players Declan Rice, Luke Shaw and Bukayo Saka.
Head of PE Rob Wylie said it was a "tremendous experience" for the children.
"The buzz around school has been going on since December.
"They are all massive football fans - to meet those players in real life was a once in a lifetime experience," he added.
