Beheaded shark is puzzle with missing pieces, wildlife charity says
- Published
Initial examinations have been carried out on a shark that was beheaded after it washed up on a beach.
Discovered in Hampshire and later spotted without its head, tail and fin, it has been identified by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL) as a smalltooth sand tiger shark.
Rob Deaville, from the charity, said samples had now been collected, including from its stomach and liver.
"Sadly, it's still a jigsaw puzzle missing some of the pieces," he said.
A plea has already been made to return the head of the rare shark so it can be analysed.
It was first discovered alive on the seabed at Lepe Beach on Sunday, before later washing up dead on the shore.
Mr Deaville said the shark also had some of its internal organs removed, but most had now been recovered "albeit damaged".
He said: "Unfortunately, the loss of the head means we don't have access to the brain, eyes... which would have been valuable to the overall examination."
However, after the animal was taken to ZSL laboratories on Tuesday, he said: "A wide variety of material was collected for research - skin for genetics, muscle and liver for contaminants, stomach/spiral valve for dietary and microplastics analyses, as well as some potentially diagnostic samples.
"We'll have to see whether the latter are informative or whether the damage and environmental contamination renders them useless."
He said it was uncommon for organs to be taken from stranded animals but there had been cases where other material had been taken, such as skulls and heads of dolphins and porpoises, along with the teeth of sperm whales.
"I can't really comment around anyone's motivation for doing this," he said.
"Beyond to just add it's so unfortunate this has happened as it has sadly hindered our investigations and may prevent us learning more about the reasons for this animal's out-of-habitat presence."
Shark researchers at ZSL identified the animal as a smalltooth sand tiger shark from photographs.
"It may also be possible to conduct some genetics work with collected samples to see if this helps confirm ID, if this is still in question," Mr Deaville added.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.