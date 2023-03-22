Early Jane Austen letter goes on display at museum
A rare early letter written by Jane Austen is going on display at the author's former home.
The letter, dated 1798, was written to her sister Cassandra, who was staying with their brother Edward in Kent.
It is one of only about 160 letters to survive and is one of the earliest in existence.
Prof Kathryn Sutherland, trustee of Jane Austen's House, said it would be a "bright jewel" in the museum's collection.
The letter came from the estate of a Cambridge resident, who had acquired it in 2000 and whose family had wanted it to be given to the museum in the Hampshire village of Chawton.
It is being added to a new exhibition exploring the author's special relationship with her sister.
The museum said it offered an insight into Austen's social circle, domestic life, and travel in the late 18th Century, all written with her lively, and frequently biting, wit.
It was written on 27-28 October 1798 to Cassandra who was staying with Edward Austen Knight, at Godmersham Park in Kent at the time.
Many of Jane's letters to her sister were destroyed by Cassandra shortly before her own death, making surviving examples rare.
The letter came to Jane Austen's House through the Acceptance in Lieu scheme, administered by the Arts Council, to settle £140,000 in tax.
Prof Sutherland said it was a "rare early example" of a letter from Jane Austen.
"As domestic art, Austen's letters hold a special appeal for visitors to Jane Austen's House. We are thrilled with the allocation to us," she added.
