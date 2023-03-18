Isle of Wight: Four arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent
Four people have been arrested after police responded to an alleged assault.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were called to High Street, Freshwater, at 05:51 GMT on Saturday.
A 32-year-old man from Freshwater was taken to hospital with a hand injury, believed to be a knife wound.
Three men, aged 27, 29 and 38, and a woman, 29, all from the Isle of Wight, were arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.
The police said all four were currently in police custody.
