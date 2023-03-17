Portsmouth: Car-sharing scheme to begin in the summer
- Published
A city car-sharing scheme is set to be launched in a bid to reduce the need for car ownership.
Residents are expected be able to borrow cars in several areas of Portsmouth from July.
The scheme will cover the Central Southsea, Eastney and Craneswater, St Jude and St Thomas wards.
A mobile phone-based system will allow people to borrow cars on either hourly or daily rates with two cars available in each area.
Cars are due to be made available from bays in Talbot Road, Francis Avenue, Festing Road, Kimberley Road, Craneswater Park, Clarence Road, Kent Road, High Street, Kings Road and Cottage Grove.
Membership will be charged initially at £20 a year and will include a £20 "driving credit".
After the first year, the cost will rise to £60 a year. The hire fees will instead start at £6.70 per hour.
The project will be run by Portsmouth City Council and Enterprise Car Club.
Councillor Lynne Stagg, the council's cabinet member for transport, said she hoped the scheme would play a part in reducing the number of cars in the city.
On March 23 she will be asked to approve the start of a consultation to designate several on-street parking bays for the cars.
Enterprise Car Club managing director Dan Gursel said the scheme would help reduce air pollution in Portsmouth, with membership also giving people access to schemes in other towns and cities across the country.
The project in Portsmouth would run alongside the existing car club scheme privately operating at St Mary's Hospital and Wimbledon Park.
