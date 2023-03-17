Met Police officer jailed over extreme pornographic image
A Metropolitan Police officer who was found with a "frankly repulsive" extreme pornographic image on his phone has been jailed.
PC Liam Boshein, of Waterworks Road in Drayton, Portsmouth, has been sentenced to 42 weeks in prison.
Sentencing the 25-year-old at Portsmouth Crown Court on Friday, judge Timothy Mousley KC said the offence was "too serious" to avoid a jail term.
Boshein previously pleaded guilty to the offence.
He admitted committing the offence between November 2019 and April 2021.
'Appalling'
Boshein had been a trainee Met officer for three months when he forwarded a "grossly offensive" image to a colleague on WhatsApp.
Prosecutor Tim Devlin said the "appalling" nature of the image and Boshein's position as a police officer justified imprisonment.
He told the court: "One has to look at this case in the context of what has been going on in the police force and the culture which appears to have arisen where people think it is acceptable, as officers, to share this sort of information."
Defending Boshein, barrister Ryan Dowding said the police officer gained "no sexual gratification" from the image which was sent privately between two friends.
Mr Dowding argued Boshein should therefore not be jailed and said the image in question was the only one out of the 296,000 found on Boshein's devices that was pornographic.
He also said that time in prison would further damage Boshein's "fragile" mental health.
After the sentencing, Wessex senior crown prosecutor Ruth Sands, said the image found on Boshein's phone was "frankly repulsive and certainly not something that the public would expect a police officer to have in his possession".
A Met Police spokesman previously confirmed Boshein had been suspended from his post with the South Area Command Unit and the force's directorate of professional standards was aware of the case.
