Winchester wife-killer set to be freed after parole hearing
- Published
A "devious" wife-killer who made an emotional TV appeal for her return is set to be paroled after serving 17 years in prison for murder.
Michael Gifford-Hull strangled his wife Kirsi at their home in Winchester, Hampshire, in 2005 before leaving her body in woodland at Micheldever.
Jailing him at Winchester Crown Court in 2006, Judge Guy Boney QC said he was "callous, calculating and devious".
The Parole Board said it had directed Gifford-Hull's release from prison.
In September 2005, Gifford-Hull, then aged 43, made a public appeal for his missing wife Kirsi, 39, to come home.
After her body was found he claimed his Finnish-born wife of 19 years was killed accidentally at their home in Harestock Road.
Internet dating
The trial jury heard the wealthy businessman stashed her body under a bed before throwing it out of a first-floor window and taking it to woods.
Witness Elaine McGeachy, one of Gifford-Hull's lovers who he met on an internet dating site, told the court they had had sex at the spot where the body was taken.
In a statement the Parole Board said: "We can confirm that a panel... has directed the release of Michael Gifford-Hull following an oral hearing in February 2023.
"Parole Board decisions are solely focused on what risk a prisoner could represent to the public if released and whether that risk is manageable in the community.
"A panel will carefully examine a huge range of evidence, including details of the original crime, and any evidence of behaviour change, as well as explore the harm done and impact the crime has had on the victims."
During sentencing, the court heard a statement from Mrs Gifford-Hull's father Juhani Pihlajamaki, who was in court with his wife Leena and other family members.
It said: "To have thrown Kirsi from a bedroom window to the ground, to have dragged her body wrapped in plastic ties over 500 metres of gravelled woodland, to have given his children hope when there was none, is unforgivable and we will never be able to forgive him for this selfish act."
