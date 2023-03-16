Mark Noke death: Seventh arrest after Southampton flat stabbing
Police investigating the death of a 64-year-old man found stabbed in his flat have made a seventh arrest.
Mark Noke's body was discovered in Warburton Road, Southampton, shortly after 01:00 GMT on 25 February.
On Wednesday, a 39-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He remains in police custody.
Six men, aged 21, 23, 28, 31 and two aged 20, were all arrested on suspicion of murder and have since been bailed.
Det Insp Elizabeth Brunt, of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, said officers were continuing to work through "a large amount of evidence" as part of their investigation into the death.
"Please continue to report any information which could help bring those responsible to justice," she added.
Two men have been charged in connection with Mr Noke's death.
Jack Follett, 23, of International Way, has been charged with possessing a firearm.
Aaron Morgan, 31, of Bursledon Road, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.
They are due before Southampton Crown Court on 31 March.
