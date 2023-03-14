Highclere Castle: Downton estate cuts events amid staff shortages
Highclere Castle, the setting for TV's Downton Abbey, has mothballed parts of its business amid staff shortages it's owners blame on Brexit.
The castle and 5,000-acre estate in north Hampshire has stopped hosting larger weddings and afternoon teas.
Fiona Carnarvon, who owns Highclere with her husband, the eighth Earl of Carnarvon, said Covid and the cost of living crisis had also hit its income.
She hopes ventures such as Highclere's branded gin will help boost revenues.
"We have stopped being able to offer any weddings of any substantial size because of Brexit," she said.
"When we go to our usual agencies and try to find people, they are not there. If we asked for 10, three might turn up... there's nobody we haven't asked."
Since leaving the European Union, Britain has faced worker shortages in areas such as manufacturing, construction and logistics.
Eligibility rules for work visas have been relaxed in a range of professions but the list does not include the hospitality sector.
Lady Carnarvon said the castle gift shop had also lost about a third of its business after it stopped shipping to the EU amid increased courier costs and paperwork.
Similarly, other estate revenue streams such as the export of horse feeds have also fallen.
"We are wrapped in red tape now in every piece of our business," she said.
Falling revenues and higher costs, along with high inflation, mean the estate expects to just break even this year.
Although wedding income has declined, Lady Carnarvon said she is optimistic about new revenue streams, including Highclere-branded gin which is selling in the US for $42 a bottle (£35).
She said: "It's beginning, its nascent, but it's a business which using our brand, can generate revenue to support us, hopefully, in the future."
