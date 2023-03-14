Ventnor: Man arrested over death of 'vulnerable' woman
A 47-year-old man has been arrested following the sudden death of a woman on the Isle of Wight.
The woman, 57, was found by police after they were called to an address in Chestnut Close, Ventnor, on Monday shortly after 10:20 GMT.
The man has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said investigations into how the woman died were ongoing.
The force said the man, who is from the seaside resort, remains in custody.
