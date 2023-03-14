Andover: Crews remain at furniture warehouse fire
Firefighters remain at a furniture warehouse fire which broke out at an industrial estate on Monday morning.
At its height, more than 100 firefighters were at Walworth Business Park in Andover.
The blaze started at about 10:00 GMT, with residents advised to shut windows and doors due to smoke.
It is not yet known how the fire started at the two-storey warehouse which was being used as a furniture and paint store.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said the blaze was out with crews "remaining on scene this morning, continuing to dampen down".
The fire at the building, occupied by The Dormy House, also spread to Acti Laboratories, a cosmetics and perfume mail order business next door.
Director John Miller said the fire "spread from the roof of the other building - some of the roof started falling in and it was clear that nothing was going to be rescued".
"Our business is completely destroyed," he said.
Fire engines responded from 12 stations across Hampshire, supported by crews from Berkshire and Dorset.
There were no reports of any injuries.
