Basingstoke death: Suspected murder treated as non-suspicious
The death of a woman, which initially sparked a murder investigation, is no longer being treated as suspicious.
The woman, in her 70s, was found with serious injuries at a property in Schubert Road, Basingstoke, on Thursday.
Police were called by paramedics at 06:30 GMT. The woman died at the scene.
Hampshire Constabulary said a 72-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder would have not any further action taken against him.
