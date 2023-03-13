Marchwood: Family pays tribute to dedicated doctor after crash
- Published
A family has paid tribute to a "dedicated and loving" man who died in a crash involving a car and a van.
Pedestrian Dr Guy Powell, 68, was struck on Marchwood bypass near the Priory Hospital at about 18:55 GMT on 6 March and died at the scene.
The family of Dr Powell, who was from Salisbury, said: "Guy was a dedicated and loving husband and father.
"He had an unwavering commitment to helping patients with their mental health issues."
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have said Dr Powell's next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.
The road was shut for five hours after the crash, which also involved a Volkswagen Transporter and a Suzuki Swift.
Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage are urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary.
