A33 and A34 drivers warned of M3 closures near Winchester
- Published
Drivers are being warned of a week of overnight closures as ground survey work gets under way ahead of plans to alter a motorway junction.
National Highways wants to revamp junction 9 of the M3 near Winchester.
The A33 and A34 will be closed northbound from the junction 9 roundabout, with lane closures on the A34 southbound approaching the M3.
The roads will close between 21:00-06:00 GMT from 13-20 March.
Drivers will be diverted via Hockley Link and Three Maids Hill.
The closures are the first in a series:
- 21-30 March: Junctions 10 and 9 of the M3 shut northbound. Diversions via the A31, B3047 and A34
- 31 March-5 April: Junctions 9 and 10 of the M3 shut southbound. Diversions via the A272 and A31
- 11-14 April: M3 southbound exit slip and A272 southbound exit from the junction 9 roundabout closed. Diversions via junction 11 and the B3407 and A31
The upgrade will see the motorway junction made bigger with two new bridges built on the gyratory, allowing the M3 to increase from three lanes to four as it passes through the junction
Work on the scheme, which is estimated to cost up to £210m, is expected to start in late 2024 or early 2025 with completion by 2027.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.