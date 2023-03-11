Hampshire police station front desk closures to be reversed
A police station will reopen its front desk as part of a reversal of closures.
Police and Crime Commissioner Donna Jones set aside £2m in her budget to reopen police counters in Hampshire to increase police visibility.
The front desk will open at Portsmouth Central Police Station in autumn and the sale of Gosport Police Station has also been halted, Ms Jones said.
The Gosport police station will reopen with public access.
Ms Jones said: "The public have told me they want more police stations, more police officers and more visibility of the police."
Chief Constable Scott Chilton added: "The plans for Portsmouth announced by the Commissioner today have my full support and, together with 650 extra officers and our commitment to have a named police officer in every community, show that we mean business."
