Barton Peveril College: Boys found injured after lockdown incident
Three boys have been found injured after armed police were called to reports of a person with a knife at a college.
Students were locked in classrooms while officers attended Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh, Hampshire, at 14:20 GMT on Thursday.
The boys sustained minor injuries after being assaulted by a group of five or six boys entering the college grounds, police said.
The attackers have not been identified.
No weapon was located and no knife-related injuries have been reported, police added.
College principal Rob Temple said: "We followed our lockdown procedures as we were warned there was an intruder carrying a weapon on the college site.
"We have since learnt that the intruders had already left the campus and that there is no evidence of a knife, or any weapon, being involved."
College students previously told the BBC security staff told them to quickly get into classrooms and "get locked in".
Lily Bottomley, 18, said some people were locked in for about 40 minutes.
"I think a lot of us were quite frightened because we had not experienced anything like this," she said.
"I went into an art class and we went and hid around the corner and all the lights were shut off. It was kind of quite a shocking experience, I guess."
Police have appealed for information about the attackers, who were reportedly seen beforehand in Grantham Park.
Ch Insp Will Rollinson said: "I understand that this will have been a very stressful incident for the students of the college.
"We are working hard to identify those involved and ensure students are safe."
