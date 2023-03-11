Amputee boxer Matt Edwards wants licence for amateur bouts
A boxer with a prosthetic leg has called on the sport's authorities to allow him to fight in amateur bouts.
Matt Edwards, from Havant in Hampshire, has so far been refused permission by Boxing England over concerns his prosthetic gives him an advantage.
The 24-year-old said the ruling ended his dream "before it's even started".
England Boxing said it was "investigating potential options for inclusive competitions" but that its decision had followed its safety rules.
A below-the-knee amputation after a motorcycle crash five years ago sent Mr Edwards on a downward spiral of depression.
"Mentally, I went off the rails," he said. "I turned to drinking every day and did a few drugs.
"I got in with the wrong crowd... I eventually got sectioned and then went to rehab."
He said he was advised to take up a hobby to help with his rehabilitation and immediately took to boxing.
"As soon as I got into that ring it felt like I had two legs again," he said. "I instantly felt like this was my sport and this is what I am meant to do."
Having rediscovered his confidence, he soon wanted to fight in an amateur bout - but needed the approval of England Boxing.
Mr Edwards said he understood that the spring in his metal prosthetic meant he could get more power in his punches.
"So I got a leg made that was solid - that won't move at all, so I'm now at a disadvantage in [England Boxing's] eyes," he said.
"They're not really assessing my case individually to become an amateur boxer - they've just kind of fobbed me off into a disability zone that I don't want to be in - because I'm not that disabled bloke, I'm a differently abled bloke."
He said he dreamt of one day becoming a professional, something that is impossible without first fighting at amateur level.
"Why stop my dream before it's even started?"
A spokesperson for England Boxing said: "England Boxing has, in the past, for safety reasons, needed to follow a set of rules that did not allow for inclusive boxing to take place.
"As part of our current strategy, we are investigating potential options for inclusive competitions."
