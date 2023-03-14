Chef Nicole Benham-Corlette pans 'intimidating' kitchen culture
- Published
A self-taught chef says "intimidating" working conditions in kitchens need to change if a new generation is going to be attracted to the restaurant industry.
Nicole Benham-Corlette's passion for cooking began with watching Ready Steady Cook as a child and has taken her to the regional final of the prestigious Roux Scholarship.
The 30-year-old works at the Boathouse 4 restaurant in Portsmouth's Historic Dockyard, having spent her career as an agency chef in the south and south-west of England.
She says she wants to inspire young chefs working in high-end restaurants, but insists: "We need to change the working environment, the hours and the expectations."
Brought up in Hope Cove, Devon, by her grandparents, her first culinary inspiration came from watching Ainsley Harriot on daytime TV favourite, Ready Steady Cook.
"I was obsessed with Ainsley - being mixed race, growing up in south Devon, I thought 'this is cool'," she says.
She recalls copying her grandmother in the kitchen, with mixed results - "no mess, no progress" was her motto at the time.
Her West Country roots still inspire her cooking, along with her Caribbean heritage.
"My Nana and Granddad were into old school liver-and-bacon-type food and I love that - and I like to give it a bit of Caribbean spice too," she says.
Ms Benham-Corlette admits her career followed a "different journey" to most.
Instead of doing the "big city restaurant thing", she worked her way through gastro-pubs, restaurants and hotels - all the while picking up knowledge from anyone willing to share it.
"I'd ask questions of the chefs and get them to show me methods - I learnt so much," she recalls.
"And I'd spend all of my spare time going through classic French cook books."
Having moved to Portsmouth, she worked as an agency chef which took her to venues including St Mary's football stadium, New Forest country restaurants and eventually the Karma St Martin's resort on the Isles of Scilly.
"I was working somewhere different every night, there was so much variety - I was learning from so many chefs," she says.
She now works at Boathouse 4 in Portsmouth, alongside a 19-year old commis chef.
"It's made me really think about helping the next generation," she says.
She admits working in a fine dining kitchen environment could be "intense and scary".
"It's about letting other people see you do things without being a white male with the loudest voice," she says.
"You don't get the best out of the staff if they are scared of you. I'm loud but I'd never terrify someone.
"There needs to be more gender equality - that is something which is happening and I'm happy with."
Despite the "precision, passion and love", a career in fine dining does take its toll, Ms Benham-Corlette says.
"It was always hard - I'm not in any of our family Christmas photos as I was always away working... I never had weekends or bank holidays," she adds.
"People do feel obligated to work, especially agency staff.
"You can get really drained - I remember eating vitamins and just hoping I'd stay healthy."
She says she is worried about the industry being unappealing to chefs of the future due to its unsocial and long working hours.
"Would you rather go to catering college and work 14 hours a day in a kitchen... or be a social media manager?
"We need a working environment that's genuinely a nice place to be."
She insists there is still plenty to attract youngsters.
"Service is great when you get a 'compliments to the chef'," she says.
"If you are a creative person, there is no limit to what you can do.
"It can be a fun environment - you build a family in a kitchen and look after each other."
And as her grandmother always tells her: "People will always need to eat".
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.