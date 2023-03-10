Basingstoke death: Man arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman at a house in Hampshire.
The woman, in her 70s, was found with serious injuries at a property in Schubert Road, Basingstoke, on Thursday.
Hampshire Constabulary said officers were called by paramedics at 06:30 GMT. The woman died at the scene.
The force said a 72-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and released on bail.
