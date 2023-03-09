Barton Peveril College goes into lockdown after incident
A college went into lockdown after reports of a person with a knife inside the grounds.
Police said officers were called to Barton Peveril College in Eastleigh at 14:20 GMT on Thursday.
The Hampshire force said no injuries had been reported and no weapon located.
But it confirmed that an investigation was under way to establish the exact circumstances of the report. Witnesses have been urged to come forward.
Barton Peveril College confirmed that there was "an incident at the back of college" on Thursday afternoon.
It said the college followed its lockdown procedures to ensure the safety of students and staff.
In a statement, the college added: "The police have reassured us that this is an isolated incident and the college campus is safe.
"Lessons are now continuing as planned and the college is open as normal tomorrow."
The nearby Eastleigh College said it would maintain "a heightened security presence" for the remainder of Thursday.
In a statement, it said staff supported police "with an emerging local incident away from, and separate to the Eastleigh College campus".
The college said it followed "appropriate security procedures" to ensure the safety of students and staff.
