Fire crews tackle 20-tonne rubbish blaze at recycling centre

Farnborough waste fireHIWFRS
The fire took about two hours to put out

Firefighters have been tackling a 20-tonne rubbish fire at a waste centre.

The blaze at the recycling site in Farnborough in Lynchford Road broke out shortly after 00:30 GMT.

Crews from Rushmoor and Yateley stations were joined in tackling the burning household rubbish by firefighters from Surrey.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said it was put out shortly after 02:30.

