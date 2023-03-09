Fire crews tackle 20-tonne rubbish blaze at recycling centre
Firefighters have been tackling a 20-tonne rubbish fire at a waste centre.
The blaze at the recycling site in Farnborough in Lynchford Road broke out shortly after 00:30 GMT.
Crews from Rushmoor and Yateley stations were joined in tackling the burning household rubbish by firefighters from Surrey.
Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service said it was put out shortly after 02:30.
