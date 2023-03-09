Man in 70s dies in A325 two-car crash near Bucks Horn Oak

A325 near Bucks Horn OakGoogle
Police said the crash near Bucks Horn Oak involved a black Mercedes-Benz E250 and a grey Seat Leon

A man has died following a two-car crash near a Hampshire village.

The crash, involving a black Mercedes-Benz E250 and a grey Seat Leon, happened on the A325 near Bucks Horn Oak on Wednesday shortly before 12:00 GMT.

Police said the man, aged in his 70s, died at the scene.

Witnesses and anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary.

