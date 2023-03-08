In pictures: Snowy scenes from around the south
People in parts of the south are waking up to snow.
The snowfall has led to numerous schools closing and travellers are being warned warned to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys.
The Met Office said further sleet and snow is expected to fall throughout Wednesday with yellow weather warnings for snow and ice in place until Thursday morning.
Here is a selection of some of the pictures taken by members of the public and BBC Weather Watchers.
