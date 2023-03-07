Pedestrian dies in two-vehicle Marchwood bypass crash

Marchwood by-passGoogle
The road was closed for five hours while accident investigations were carried out

A pedestrian has died in a crash involving a car and a van on a bypass in Hampshire.

The 68-year-old man from Salisbury was struck on Marchwood bypass near the Priory Hospital at about 18:55 GMT on Monday. He died at the scene.

The road was shut for five hours after the crash, which involved a Volkswagen Transporter and a Suzuki Swift.

Witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage are urged to contact Hampshire Constabulary.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.