Solent fort owners reapply for planning permission
- Published
Owners of a historic fort have reapplied for planning permission after failing to find a buyer.
Isle of Wight Council granted planning permission in 2020 for potential buyers of No Man's Fort, found between the Isle of Wight and Portsmouth.
The approval meant any future owner would have three years to transform the fort from a hotel into a home.
But as no-one was found, that permission is about to expire leading to a reapplication.
Clarenco LLP, also known as Solent Forts, was granted planning permission in May 2020 to make the property more attractive to purchasers.
The original price of £4.25m was reduced to £3.6m since the property went on the market in 2019.
Agent Rolfe Judd wrote in a letter to Isle of Wight Council a new application would allow a further three years for the property to be marketed as a home.
Mr Judd added the fort had been run as a successful hotel in previous years, but running costs and other issues had meant an alternative use was being sought.
The fort is one of Lord Henry Palmerston's five forts built in the 19th Century as a line of defence against the threat of invasion from France.
After being decommissioned by the Ministry of Defence in 1956, it was sold to private developers.
In 2012, Solent Forts converted the building adding a helipad, indoor swimming pool and restaurant.
The fort also has 23 bedrooms, a lighthouse, laser battle play area and spa.
Neighbouring Spitbank Fort has also been put up for sale again, for £3m, with the possibility it could become a home or a hotel.
