Brittany Ferries cross-channel ferries cancelled due to strikes
Ferry services between Portsmouth and France have been suspended due to strike action by French port workers.
Brittany Ferries said its services linking Portsmouth to Le Havre, Caen and Saint-Malo had been cancelled.
About 900 passengers have been affected by the cancellations of both vehicle and freight services.
The company said it expected departures to resume later on Tuesday evening. The strike is part of nationwide industrial action over pension reforms.
In a statement, Brittany Ferries apologised for the disruption and said it had contacted all affected customers to offer them an alternative sailing or full refund.
Eurostar and P&O Ferries have also warned of delays and disruption to journeys.
Both EasyJet and Ryanair said cancellations and delays to flights were possible on Tuesday and Wednesday, due to French Air Traffic Control staff walking out.
Unions are staging a general strike in France over proposed pension changes, which include raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
