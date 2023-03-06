Southampton: Fourth man arrested after man killed in flat stabbing
A fourth man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 64-year-old man was found dead at home from a stab wound to the chest.
Mark Noke's body was discovered at his flat in Warburton Road, Southampton, shortly after 01:00 GMT on 25 February.
On Monday, a 20-year-old man was arrested at a property in Selborne Avenue. He remains in police custody.
Three other men, aged 20, 23 and 31, all from Southampton, have been released on bail, police said.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said it was continuing its investigation and urged anyone with information to come forward.
The force said previously two men had been charged in connection with the incident.
Jack Follett, 23, of International Way, has been charged with possessing a firearm and Aaron Morgan, 31, of Bursledon Road, is charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.
Previously Mr Noke's family described him as a "devoted, loving father who was committed to caring for his son".
