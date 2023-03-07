Hartley Wintney boy plans 100-mile cycle ride to thank firefighter
- Published
An 11-year-old boy is set to take on a100-mile cycling challenge to thank the firefighter who helped him when he suffered a serious leg injury.
William Gooch from Hartley Wintney, Hampshire, damaged his hip and femur while playing football in July 2022.
As a co-responder at the local fire station, Steve Bartlett treated him at the scene before paramedics arrived.
He is now aiming to cycle 100 miles (160km) and visit fire stations throughout Hampshire.
William suffered a slipped capital femoral epiphysis, where the top of the femur slips off the neck of the bone in a backward direction, while playing football with friends.
Mr Bartlett was able to administer pain relief and reassure his parents before he was taken to hospital.
He had major surgery on both his hip and femur and had to use a wheelchair before being able to get about on crutches.
After extensive hydrotherapy and physiotherapy he was strong enough to get back on his bike by early December.
To say thank you he is planning to take part in the Hampshire Hilly sportive in May, visiting as many of Hampshire's 60 fire stations as he can.
He is also planning a separate ride to all the stations on the Isle of Wight.
His mum Sarah Gooch said: "Without Steve, William would have been in much more pain and I think we would have panicked. It was because of Steve that we stayed calm.
"Thank you doesn't seem enough."
Mr Bartlett said William's challenge in aid of the The Fire Fighters Charity was "wonderful".
"It's been a long recovery for William but his determination to get back to full fitness and onto his bike is evident and something he and his family should be proud of," he said.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.