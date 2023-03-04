West Wellow: More than 100 firefighters tackle thatch blaze

West Wellow fireHampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service
A total of 16 crews from two fire services attended the blaze

A house has been seriously damaged by a fire which took hold of the thatched roof.

More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze near West Wellow at its height, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) said.

Crews were called at 22:00 GMT on Friday to the detached property in Wellow Wood Lane and declared the incident over at 05:00.

The likely cause was sparks from a chimney, HIWFRS said.

The detached rural property was badly damaged

A smoke alarm in the loft alerted the occupants who went outside and saw the roof on fire, the service added.

A total of 16 fire crews including personnel from Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service worked to contain the blaze.

No-one was injured, the service added.

