Southampton: Two men charged after man killed in flat stabbing
- Published
Two men have been charged after a 64-year-old man was found dead at home from a stab wound to the chest.
Mark Noke's body was discovered at his flat in Warburton Road, Southampton, shortly after 01:00 GMT on 25 February.
Jack Follett, 23, of International Way, has been charged with possessing a firearm and Aaron Morgan, 31, of Bursledon Road, is charged with being concerned in the supply of drugs.
They are due to appear before Southampton magistrates later.
Previously Mr Noke's family said he was a "devoted, loving father who was committed to caring for his son".
Police officers remain on patrol in the Thornhill area and have set up a mobile police station on Warburton Road.
Three murder suspects - aged 20, 23 and 31, and all from Southampton - have been released on bail while inquiries continue, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
