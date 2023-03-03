Fawley Refinery: Officials investigate 'loud bang' at site
Police were called to Fawley Refinery near Southampton on Friday night after reports of a "loud bang".
Waterside Police said refinery officials had stated that "at this time there is no concern to the public and the incident is being investigated".
Fire crews are on standby at the plant owned by Esso Petroleum.
"Refinery employees will be searching the site to confirm and identify any issues but everything is stable," said police.
'Big explosion'
Waterside Police said on Facebook: "We have received reports of a loud bang at Fawley Refinery.
"This was also heard by officers from the Waterside Police team and officers from Response and Patrol who were in the Waterside area.
"Police immediately responded to the scene.
"The refinery have stated that at this time there is no concern to the public and the incident is being investigated.
"Refinery employees will be searching the site to confirm and identify any issues but everything is stable and no issue has been identified by sensors or CCTV.
"Fire crews are on standby and the Waterside team will be patrolling the area."
Matt Asquith tweeted: "Sounded like a big explosion!"
Liam Jones tweeted: "Shook ours, everyone was outside to check, scared everyone."
Esso's parent company Exxon Mobil has been approached for comment.
