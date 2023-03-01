Family and dogs escape puppy cage heat-lamp fire in Hampshire
- Published
A family and their dogs have escaped a fire caused by a heat-lamp attached to a puppy cage.
The blaze broke out shortly before 05:00 GMT at a house in Humphrey Park, Church Crookham, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said.
Three adults, three young children and five dogs were treated for smoke inhalation, the service added.
The family went to hospital while two husky puppies and a French bulldog required further veterinary treatment.
A smoke alarm alerted the owners to the fire in the dining room, the fire service said.
Crews from Fleet and Rushmoor extinguished the blaze and ventilated the property, which they said suffered significant smoke damage.
