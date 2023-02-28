Southampton: Three men arrested in murder investigation
Three men have been arrested after the death of a man found with serious injuries in a flat.
The man, aged in his 60s, was found in Warburton Road in Thornhill, Southampton, shortly after 01:00 GMT on Saturday.
Hampshire police have now arrested three men from Southampton, aged 20, 23 and 31, on suspicion of murder.
The men remain in custody and police have appealed for anyone with any information to come forward.
Supt Philip Lamb said officers are still on patrol in Thornhill and a mobile police station has been set up on Warburton Road.
He said: "If you are in the local area and have any concerns please speak to us."
