Isle of Wight drone footage shows large holes in seawall
Drone footage has shown severe damage to a seawall that partially collapsed during storms.
A section of promenade at Ventnor, Isle of Wight, was closed to the public in November when cracks emerged following heavy rain and strong winds.
Isle of Wight Council said the seawall had now been stabilised, but warned the area would not reopen to the public until at least the end of next winter.
It added that its next priority was to prevent any further damage.
The video was used to help engineers understand the extent of work required in an area that is not easily accessible.
It shows severely corroded steel sheet piles, punctured with large holes and extensive voiding, the council said.
Specially engineered rock bags have been used to fill the hole, which opened up along Eastern Cliffs Esplanade.
Natasha Dix, the council's strategic manager for the environment, said: "Our investigations have shown that the damage is extensive to this structure that was built in 1966.
"The seawall here was nearing the end of its life which has been recognised in the development of long-term projects with the Environment Agency."
She said these included constructing new costal defences and repairing existing ones across the Ventnor frontage.
"Over the next year the community will see the current works continue to fill the voids under this structure and close off the holes from the sea," Ms Dix added.
