In pictures: Exotic and beautiful marine life in the Solent
An award-winning underwater photographer has captured the extraordinary world in the Solent.
Theo Vickers is a marine biologist based on the Isle of Wight who uses his photography to advocate for local marine conservation.
"I'm trying to show people how exotic and beautiful our local seas can be," he said.
The 24-year-old said one aim of his work is to challenge the preconception that local waters are "very murky and very dark".
His image of the Isle of Wight's chalk reefs won two awards in Underwater Photographer of the Year 2023.
He was winner in both the British Waters Wide Angle and Most Promising British Underwater Photographer categories.
Mr Vickers said he enjoys presenting animals and the underwater world in dynamic ways.
He said one example is the cuttlefish, which people say they usually only see as a white block washed up on the beach.
"There's no connection to it as that really fascinating, quite alien-like animal you can encounter underwater in the Solent and around the south coast," he said.
Mr Vickers grew up on the Isle of Wight and received his first camera when he was 15 years old.
He said he "fell in love with being able to capture really cool image", and realised "you don't need to go to the other side of the world to see amazing marine wildlife".
"There are two different worlds, there's what we have up here and below the water there's spectacular scenes," he added.
