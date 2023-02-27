Woman held on suspicion of murder over Thornhill flat death released
- Published
A woman arrested on suspicion of murder after a man found with serious injuries died in a flat has been released.
The man, aged in his 60s, was found in Warburton Road in Thornhill, Southampton shortly after 01:00 GMT on Saturday.
He died from a single stab wound to his chest, a post-mortem examination has confirmed.
The 20-year-old, will have no further action taken against her, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said.
The force said the man's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.
Witnesses and anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage who may have been in the area between 21:00 on Friday and 02:00 on Saturday is urged to contact police.
